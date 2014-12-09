Here's Why George Lucas Hasn't Seen The 'Star Wars: Episode VII' Trailer

The “Star Wars: Episode VII” trailer has now been watched over 60 million times and has been parodied numerous times.

But it turns out “Star Wars” creator George Lucas still hasn’t watched the 88-second teaser trailer.

Page Six reports when they asked Lucas his thoughts on the trailer recently he said he didn’t know anything about it.

“I haven’t seen it yet,” Lucas said.

Lucas said he hadn’t watched the trailer because “it’s not in the movie theatre. I like going to the movies and watching the whole thing there.”

He added that he would see the movie when it’s released next year.

Lucas is serving as a creative consultant on the film, a vague role in which, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy explained, Lucas is essentially the go-to person for any “Star Wars”-related questions.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be in theatres Dec. 18, 2015.

