George Lucas has not seen the new 'Star Wars' trailer

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Stephen Colbert (sporting a beard!) and George Lucas at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The new “Star Wars” trailer has been viewed well over 23 million times alone on YouTube since its release Thursday at “Star Wars Celebration,” but not one of those views belongs to creator George Lucas.

During a Tribeca Film Festival panel Friday afternoon where Lucas was interviewed by Stephen Colbert, the 70-year-old director said he has yet to see the new trailer for “The Force Awakens.”

When asked by Colbert if he’s seen the teasers, Lucas didn’t even seem to be aware that it came out Thursday.

“I have seen the first one,” Lucas said. He told the audience he hadn’t had a chance to see “the one that came out today. I just saw it was on CBS.”

“I want to see that on the big screen,” he added as Colbert was prepping to take out his phone to have Lucas watch it on his own device.

While taking questions from the audience, a young man asked Lucas his “hope for the new ‘Star Wars’ movies going forward.”

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be the first film in a new trilogy to be released under Disney in December. Lucas previously sold the rights to the films, along with his studio Lucasfilm, to the company back in 2012 for $US4 billion.

“I hope they do a great job,” said Lucas who noted that the first six films in the series followed the legacy of three generations of Skywalkers, including the books. “I’m hoping they will take it in a different direction. I’m excited to see [it] … I have no idea what they’re doing.”

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in theatres December 18, 2015.

If you missed the trailer out yesterday, you can check it out below. It’s incredible.

