George Lucas Freaks Over Scathing "Clone Wars" Review, Demands Cease-And-Desist

Yesterday, popular film site Ain’t It Cool News published an extremely negative review of George Lucas’ upcoming animated Star Wars film, The Clone Wars. How negative? Critic Harry Knowles said he “HATED IT” (caps his).



Well, no one publishes such a scathing review under George Lucas’ watch. He sent the site a cease-and-desist letter saying the site broke a review embargo. AICN caved and took the critique down. But like any review, video, or photograph nowadays, once it’s been unleashed online, there’s really no way to contain it.

THR, Esq: It doesn’t take Yoda to deduce that George Lucas’s Lucas Arts probably wouldn’t have cared that Ain’t It Cool News published an early review of the forthcoming animated “The Clone Wars” if that review was positive. In fact, they probably would have been overjoyed.

But AICN’s Harry Knowles produced a scathing critique, and Lucas decided to enforce a review embargo with a cease-and-desist letter. AICN soon took the review down, raising ire across galaxies near and far, far away.

Of course, the review has popped up elsewhere, so what purpose did sicking the company’s lawyers on the geek army really serve?

