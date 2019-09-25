George Lucas 'felt betrayed' that Disney scrapped his original ideas for the 'Star Wars' sequels

Joshua Sudock/ Disneyland Resort via Getty Images Bob Iger and George Lucas at Disneyland on the new Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run ride.

Disney purchased Lucasfilm from George Lucas, the creator of “Star Wars,” in 2012 for $US4 billion, paving the way for a new trilogy of films.

Along with the purchase, Disney acquired three script treatments from Lucas for new “Star Wars” movies.

They were not used for the new movies.

In his new memoir, “The Ride of a Lifetime,” which Insider has obtained, Disney CEO Bob Iger said Lucas “felt betrayed” when he found out his script outlines were scrapped.

Iger recalled that when Disney purchased Lucasfilm, the company made it clear it “would not be contractually obligated to adhere to the plot lines he’d laid out.”

George Lucas wasn’t happy when the “Star Wars” creator found out Disney wasn’t using his script outlines for the latest trilogy to follow the Skywalker storyline. According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, Lucas “felt betrayed.”

In his new memoir, “The Ride of a Lifetime,” Iger recounted making the deal to purchase Lucasfilm for $US4 billion in 2012 and Disney’s subsequent decision to not move forward with treatment scripts it received from Lucas for a new “Star Wars” trilogy.

“George knew we weren’t contractually bound to anything, but he thought that our buying the story treatments was a tacit promise that we’d follow them, and he was disappointed that his story was discarded,” Iger wrote.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lucas at a preview for Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge in May at Disneyland with Iger.

“I’d been so careful since our first conversation not to mislead him in any way, and I didn’t think I had now, but I could have handled it better,” he continued.



Iger said that when production started on “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens,” he; Lucasfilm’s president, Kathleen Kennedy; the director J.J. Abrams; and Walt Disney Studios’ chairman, Alan Horn all agreed that the direction of the new trilogy “wasn’t what George had outlined.”

The Disney CEO said he wished he spoke with Lucas ahead of time about his conversations with Abrams and the “Force Awakens” screenwriter Michael Arndt. From the book, it sounds as if Lucas learned his original script treatments weren’t being used from a meeting that included the “Episode VII” director instead of just Iger.

“I could have talked through this with him and possibly avoided angering him by not surprising him,” Iger wrote of Lucas finding out that the new trilogy would go in a different direction from what he had planned.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Lucas and JJ Abrams at the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

“Now, in the first meeting with him about the future of ‘Star Wars,” George felt betrayed, and while this whole process would never have been easy for him, we’d gotten off to an unnecessarily rocky start,” Iger wrote.

It’s easy to see why Lucas would have been upset.

Lucas has been thinking about the current “Star Wars” trilogy and beyond for more than 30 years. A Time article from March 1978 suggested Lucas had plans for up to 12 “Star Wars” films.



Lucas even pitched the idea of “Episode VII” to the actor Mark Hamill in the ’80s.

In 2015, Lucas told USA Today his original plan was to make and release his own version of “Star Wars: Episode VII” before selling Lucasfilm to Disney.

According to Vanity Fair, Lucas’s “Episode VII” would have revolved around “very young characters – teenagers.”

In Iger’s memoir, he said the Disney/Lucasfilm deal was almost called off twice because it was difficult for Lucas to let go of control of his “Star Wars” film franchise.

Disney/Lucasfilm An ongoing feud between Han Solo’s son, Ben, and the mysterious Rey is at the heart of the new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy.

When Lucas brought up his outlines for three more “Star Wars” movies and shared copies with him, Horn, and the Disney executive Alan Braverman, Iger and Horn decided they needed to buy them.

“We made clear in the purchase agreement that we would not be contractually obligated to adhere to the plot lines he’d laid out,” Iger wrote.

Iger’s memoir also said Lucas originally asked that Disney purchase Lucasfilm for much more, likening it to Pixar. Disney purchased Pixar for $US7.4 billion in 2006. Before landing on $US4.05 billion, Iger said they considered a price between $US3.5 billion and $US3.75 billion for Lucasfilm.

Disney’s “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” is scheduled to arrive in theatres Friday, December 20. A “Star Wars”-themed expansion opened this summer at Disney’s theme parks in California and Florida.

