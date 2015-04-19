George Lucas: If you want to watch movies on a phone 'fine by me'

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images ‘How does it make you feel that I could watch your greatest achievements on the phone?’ a bearded Stephen Colbert asked George Lucas Friday during the Tribeca Film Festival’s Tribeca Talks series.

The way we consume media has changed immensely.

If you want to watch a movie, you’re not just limited to the cinema and a TV screen anymore.

You can also stream it on your laptop, tablet, or phone.

How does George Lucas, the man behind one of the most successful movie franchises of all time, feel about that?

Pretty positively.

While discussing the next “Star Wars” film during a Tribeca Film Festival panel Friday, Stephen Colbert asked Lucas how he feels about people watching movies on small phones.

“I make movies for the big screen. That’s what I do,” said Lucas. “If you want the full experience, see it in a good theatre with a good sound system, a lot of people, and it works the best. If you want to see it on a small phone, fine with me.”

“You can’t sort of tell people where to watch movies, especially in the future,” he continued. “So you just have to accept the fact people are going to look at it.”

“If you want to see it really well, and have a full experience, you’ve got to see it in a theatre, but you can buy the DVD,” Lucas added. “You can do it that way. That’s fine. It’s just not the same.”

At this point, Colbert interjected to say that Lucas has “certainly put out enough versions.”

