Here's What George Lucas' Role As Creative Consultant In The New 'Star Wars' Films Means

Since news of a new “Star Wars” film in 2015, we’ve been wondering how much – if any – role George Lucas would have in developing the future of the franchise.For Disney’s release, he was given the vague title of “Creative Consultant.”



In an interview with Lucasfilm veteran Lynne Hale on StarWars.com, Lucas along with new director Kathleen Kennedy broke down what exactly his title of “Creative Consultant” means.

However, its not as easy to describe as thought.

Not even Lucas seems to be able to put a finger on it:

“I said that I would back her up and I would be there if … and, especially helping with the script and making sure the script sort of … there’s a lot of blank spots in the story treatment that hopefully we can help fill in.”

New president of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy quickly mediated to share what she describes as Luca’s role as “the keeper of the flame.”

“The beauty of the collaboration that can continue is as we work our way through these scripts if we’re sitting and saying, ‘Hmm, I wonder if this character can do that?’ or ‘Does this make sense within the rules of ‘Star Wars’?’ … He’s the keeper of the flame when it comes to that.”

