Prince Performed At George Lucas' Star-Studded Wedding Party In Chicago

George Lucas celebrates his wedding to Mellody Hobson in her hometown of Chicago.

After seven years of dating, George Lucas, 69, and Mellody Hobson, 44, finally tied the knot two weeks ago at the “Star Wars” creator’s Skywalker Ranch in Marin County, California.



On Saturday, the couple followed up their nuptials with a star-studded party in Chicago, where Hobson is from.

The couple had been dating long distance as Hobson heads Chicago-based investment management firm Ariel Investments in addition to her role as DreamWorks animation chair.

The couple shared their wedded bliss with Chicago friends at the city’s lakeside Promontory Point.

Musician Prince, along with a 20-piece band, performed for guests such as Robin Williams, “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Gayle King, Al Roker, Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Graydon Carter, Tina Brown, Grammy winner Ne-Yo, “Star Wars” prequel star Hayden Christensen and his fiancé, “OC” star Rachel Bilson.

“They wrote a check to the city for the whole thing,” a police officer on duty revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, as he shooed rubberneckers away from the event’s check-in desk.

Watch a local Chicago news report detailing the Hollywood party:



The couple talked about their relationship to Oprah:

