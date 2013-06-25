George Lucas And Mellody Hobson Tie The Knot At Skywalker Ranch

After seven years of dating, George Lucas, 69, and Mellody Hobson, 44, finally tied the knot Saturday at his famous Skywalker Ranch in Marin County, California.



A few famous faces in attendance at the ceremony tweeted their congratulations:

Let’s give a Galactic shout out to Master George Lucas & his Bride Melodie on This their WEDDING DAY!! Congrats!!!!!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 22, 2013

George Lucas Melody Hobson wedding was joy to behold Bill Moyers service was beautiful, nothing short of profound. Congrats Mr&Mrs Lucas — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 24, 2013

Along with her role as DreamWorks animation chair, Hobson also heads investment management firm Ariel Investments, and is a money and personal finance contributor to ABC News.

The couple first met during a business conference in Aspen in 2006, and have been dating long distance (he in California, she in Chicago) ever since.

While Hobson is keeping busy, Lucas, meanwhile, will have more time to spend with his new bride as the filmmaker sold his Lucasfilm production company to Disney in October for a whopping $4.05 billion — most of which he donated to educational philanthropy.

During a joint interview on OWN last year, Hobson told Oprah Winfrey of her relationship with the famed director:

“I think it works because we are extraordinarily open-minded people and we’re open to what the universe brings us and I think we didn’t have preconceived ideas about what a partnership should be and so we allowed ourselves to discover something that was unexpected.”

Watch the couple’s interview about their relationship below:

