George Lucas And Wife Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate

Elisabetta Villa/Getty George Lucas with wife, Mellody Hobson, and his 20-year-old adopted son, Jett, in 2009.

George Lucas, 69, and his

new wifeof almost two months, Mellody Hobson, 44, welcomed a baby daughter named Everest Hobson Lucas via surrogate

on Friday, August 9, according to The Huffington Post.

The new addition is Lucas’ fourth child, and Hobson’s first.

Lucas and Hobson wed at Skywalker Ranch in California on June 22. They had a follow up celebration where Prince performed for the couple’s celebrity friends in Chicago later that month.

Hobson, a Chicago native, heads Chicago-based investment management firm Ariel Investments in addition to her roles as DreamWorks animation chair and financial contributor at CBS.

Lucas sold his production company, Lucasfilm Ltd., to the Walt Disney Company for $US4.05 billion in October 2012.

“It was 40 years of work,” Lucas said of the “Star Wars” franchise at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in November. “It has been my life, but I am ready to move on to bigger and better things.”

Cue baby Everest.

Just last week, Jimmy Fallon also announced that he and his wife welcomed a daughter via surrogate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.