George Lopez Welcomes Conan O'Brien To TBS - VIDEO

Without a personal phone call from George Lopez, TBS’ late night TV show deal with Conan O’Brien might have never happened.



Lopez’s 11 p.m. TBS show pushed to midnight when Conan slips into the line-up this November. But, Lopez is obviously ecstatic about getting some attention to his show. He told his audience during last night’s show that he is excited about welcoming the former broadcast network host to cable.

“A latino and a redhead, it has worked before,” Lopez said. “A same-sex Lucy and Ricky!”

“We will own the Catholic audience,” he joked.

Conan can’t appear on TV until May, but Lopez used some tactics from his Tonight Show playbook to get an interview.





