Watch The Bitter, Awkward Monologue George Lopez Delivered After Being Canceled By TBS (VIDEO)

George Lopez got the heave-ho from TBS yesterday — and the cable channel gave his late-night show, “Lopez Tonight,” just two more episodes to wrap up.



The first aired last night — and Lopez’s monologue was awkward at best.

Though the star has always leaned hard on race as a comedic note, this excerpt in particular seemed a stretch:

Referring to his “Smurfs” movie getting a sequel, Lopez said: “So today I lost some work because I’m brown, but I got some work because I’m blue.”

We’re pretty sure TBS was only thinking about the colour green.

The costs of Lopez’s show weren’t exorbitant, but when an original show airing at midnight isn’t bringing in the ratings, it’s an easy expense to slash.

Lopez also added this dig at the network: “We’re not saying goodbye, we’re saying cable doesn’t work.”

Video below (and we give TBS credit for posting it).



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.