The biggest star of the first day of impeachment hearings was apparently George Kent's water bottle

AP Photo/Susan Walsh Foreign Service officer George Kent, testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.

George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary for Europe and Eurasian affairs, testified before House Intelligence Committee lawmakers in the first televised hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

He brought a massive 48-ounce Nalgene water bottle with him to the hearing. The water bottle was featured in dozens of photos of his testimony.

People on social media had a field day making jokes about the the huge bottle and West’s unquenchable thirst. Nalgene even posted an ad for the product in the middle of the hearing.

A Fox News contributor made fun of Kent for hydrating, saying his Nalgene looked “like a medical sized water silo.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary for Europe and Eurasian affairs, brought a massive 48-ounce water bottle to the first televised hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Wednesday, and people on social media made it the day’s biggest star.

Kent testified before House Intelligence Committee lawmakers alongside the US diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor.

As a key witness in the inquiry, Kent testified about former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s efforts on Trump’s behalf to get information about former Vice President Joe Biden from Ukraine.

But Kent’s blue, 48-ounce Nalgene water bottle took centre stage at the hearing, standing out from the usual eight-ounce plastic water bottles carried into the hearings by officials.

At 48 ounces, the bottle holds almost enough water to stay hydrated all day. The water bottle is so big, in fact, that it appeared in dozens of pictures of Kent and Taylor throughout the hearing.

For physical size reference, here’s a photo of Kent carrying the water bottle after the hearing:

AP Photo/Julio Cortez Career Foreign Service officer George Kent, left, leaves after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill

People on social media were quick to praise the water bottle for being eco-friendly, and also made jokes about it being so large.

In addition to a snazzy bowtie, George Kent has Big Nalgene Water Bottle Energy pic.twitter.com/DYiSpSv5wW — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) November 13, 2019

Bowtie, re-usable water bottle, confident stride. George Kent's ready to fuck some shit up. pic.twitter.com/B3QQML344S — Dexter the Dog (@dexter_doggie) November 13, 2019

I am truly, deeply, madly obsessed with the prominence of George Kent's absolutely gargantuan @nalgene during his time in front of the House Intelligence Committee. Who is this water bottle's agent because it showed up in every shot. https://t.co/jNTqRtCWDy — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) November 13, 2019

This is now a fan page for George Kent's giant reusable water bottle #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/K5Nd8w7eAx — Mimi ﾟ* ✧･ﾟﾟ (@mimirose101) November 13, 2019

Gotta stay hydrated so I’m now shopping for George Kent’s giant reusable @nalgene water bottle. #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/ngVpmZvt9b — Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) November 13, 2019

A shout-out to Kent’s big blue water bottle! If that’s what he brings to an impeachment hearing, I can only imagine what he brings on a hike. #impeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/r7L2Bjk8mm — Carol Leifer (@carolleifer) November 13, 2019

Kent said fuck your baby water bottles. If @nbcsnl doesn't have him drinking out of a water cooler on Sat, I'm done. #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/YDFpfjopDr — nichelle fonville (@nikkitikkitaffi) November 13, 2019

Nalgene even joined took the opportunity to post an ad for the water bottle during the hearing.

But not everyone was thrilled with West’s quest for hydration. Fox News was one of the few places mocking the water bottle.

They are literally attacking one of the impeachment witnesses for…….drinking water pic.twitter.com/vVSrCcVNcS — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 14, 2019

Network contributor Raymond Arroyo told “Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham that it was “like a medical sized water silo.”

A previous version of this article said Kent’s water bottle carried 64 ounces of water.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.