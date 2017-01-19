'It will likely put me six feet under': George H.W. Bush writes a fantastic note to Trump explaining why he can't attend inauguration

Former President George H.W. Bush wrote a note to President-elect Donald Trump explaining why he won’t be attending inauguration on Friday, saying that his doctor told him that sitting outside in January “will likely put me six feet under.”

The letter was posted by Bush’s spokesperson, Jim McGrath, on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“Barbara and I are so sorry we can’t be there for your Inauguration on January 20th,” the elder Bush wrote. “My doctor says that if I sit outside in January, it will likely put me six feet under. Same for Barbara. So I guess we’re stuck in Texas.”

The former president wished Trump his “very best,” and said that he’ll be with Trump and the country “in spirit.”

Bush was hospitalized in Houston on Saturday for shortness of breath, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Read the full note here.

