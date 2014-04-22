The Republican Party Would Like To Sell You George H.W. Bush's Technicolor Dream Socks

The Republican National Committee has a new strategy to drum up donations in this ever-important midterm election year. If you donate more than $US35, the GOP will give you free pair of President George H.W. Bush-style socks:

According to a fundraising email sent out by the committee, the socks were designed by the RNC and are embroidered with Bush’s signature.

“I’m proud to say the RNC has commissioned a limited-edition pair of socks in my honour,” Bush wrote in the email. “Embroidered with the Republican elephant and my signature on them, they’re sure to get you noticed.”

Bush’s penchant for colourful, flamboyant socks have become one of his trademarks in his elder years, spawning slideshow upon slideshow featuring his most eccentric pairs. In a 2012 television interview on his 88th birthday, he told his granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, in a television interview he’s a “sock man.”

“I like a colourful sock,” Bush said.

