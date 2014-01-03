George H.W. Bush Is New To Twitter And Is Already Subtweeting His Family

Former First Lady Barbara Bush is recovering in the hospital from pneumonia, and former President George H.W. Bush is using Twitter to pass on her thanks to Presidents Obama and Clinton for their well-wishes. He’s also subtweeting his own family:

Barbara thanks @BarackObama & @billclinton for their get-well wishes and is heeding their advice. Doesnt happen w every President she knows!

— George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) January 2, 2014

Barbara, of course, is married to one former President and the mother of another. George H.W. just joined Twitter last month and has only tweeted three times; this is a fairly advanced subtweet for a new user.

Barbara, 88, has been hospitalized since Monday. She is “in great spirits” and “has already received visits from her husband and family, and is receiving fantastic care” according to a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.