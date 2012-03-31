George Bush Sr. Rocks Purple Socks And Quotes Kenny Rogers In His Endorsement For Romney

Former President George H. W. Bush and his wife Barbara endorsed Mitt Romney for president yesterday.



Bush Senior flashed purple (or lavender) colour socks, and tried to be funny by quoting the line “You got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em” from the Kenny Roger’s song “The Gambler,” urging Romney’s opponents to give up already.

Watch the clip below.



