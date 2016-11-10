George H.W. Bush congratulates Trump on his stunning victory

Former President George H.W. Bush congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday on being elected the 45th president of the United States.

Bush, 92, turned to Twitter to make his brief remarks.

“Barbara and I congratulate @realDonaldTrump, wish him well as he guides America forward as our next President,” Bush wrote.

“His family is in our prayers.”

The former Republican president, who reportedly cast his ballot for Democrat Hillary Clinton, had previously shared bad blood with the New York businessman.

Trump pummelled Bush’s sons during the GOP primaries, famously branding Jeb Bush as “low energy” and critiquing President George W. Bush for the war in Iraq.

CNN reported that Bush also phoned Trump and spoke with him for about 10 minutes.

Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, also congratulated Trump on his victory.

The Associated Press declared Trump the president-elect at 2:30 a.m. ET, shortly after the wire service placed Wisconsin in his column.

Trump’s victory was one of the most stunning political upsets in history. Clinton was strongly favoured to emerge as the victor on Tuesday night, with some analysts estimating Trump’s odds of winning the election as low as 1%.

