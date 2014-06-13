Watch George H.W. Bush Jump Out Of A Helicopter To Celebrate His Birthday

Former President George H.W. Bush celebrated his 90th birthday Thursday by skydiving in Maine.

According to the Associated Press, Bush, who no longer has full use of his legs, jumped from a helicopter at 6,000 feet while harnessed to Sgt. Mike Elliott, a retired member of the Golden Knights, the Army’s parachute team.

“It’s vintage George Bush,” Bush spokesman Jim McGrath told the AP. “It’s that passion for life. It’s wanting to set a goal, wanting to achieve it. I’m sure part of it is sending a message to others that even in your retirement years you can still find challenges.”

Watch video of the jump below, via the Boston Globe.

