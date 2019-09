Photo: AP

George Huguely, a former Virginia lacrosse player, was found guilty of second-degree murder and grand larceny, according to USA Today.Huguely murdered Yeardley Love, his girlfriend, in 2010. Huguely was drunk when he choked Love and slammed her head against a wall, killing her.



Huguely will face up to 26 years in prison.



