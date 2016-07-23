George Harrison's estate bashed Donald Trump for using a beloved Beatles song at the RNC

AP Images The late George Harrison.

On Thursday night, the Republican National Convention played The Beatles’ 1969 song “Here Comes The Sun” as an introduction to Ivanka Trump’s speech, and the estate of the late singer George Harrison, who wrote the song, took to Twitter to condemn the convention’s use of it.

Noting that Trump was not authorised to play the song, George Harrison’s account tweeted that the song’s appearance at the convention was “offensive” and “against the wishes of the George Harrison estate.”

The unauthorized use of #HereComestheSun at the #RNCinCLE is offensive & against the wishes of the George Harrison estate. — George Harrison (@GeorgeHarrison) July 22, 2016

The account then followed up with a pointed jab at Trump, joking that the Republican nominee might have been permitted to use Harrison’s 1970 solo song “Beware of Darkness.”

If it had been Beware of Darkness, then we MAY have approved it! #TrumpYourself — George Harrison (@GeorgeHarrison) July 22, 2016

Earlier this week, the Trump campaign faced backlash from the band Queen for using their song “We Are The Champions” as Trump’s introduction on the first night of the convention.

In the past year, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and a number of other artists have spoken out against Trump’s unauthorised use of their music on the campaign trail.

