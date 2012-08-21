British MP Says Sex With Sleeping Women Isn't Rape But 'Bad Manners'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

British MP George Galloway has created controversy in the UK for comments made about rape during a British radio broadcast.Galloway was discussing the sexual allegations against WikiLeaks mastermind Julian Assange in an episode of his “Good Night” podcast published on August 18th.



The New Statesman has transcribed the controversial comments:

Let’s take woman A. Woman A met Julian Assange, invited him back to her flat [apartment], gave him dinner, went to bed with him, had consensual sex with him. Claims that she woke up to him having sex with her again. This is something which can happen, you know.

I mean not everybody needs to be asked prior to each insertion. Some people believe that when you go to bed with somebody, take off your clothes, and have sex with them and then fall asleep, you’re already in the sex game with them.

It might be really bad manners not to have tapped her on the shoulder and said, “do you mind if I do it again?”. It might be really sordid and bad sexual etiquette, but whatever else it is, it is not rape or you bankrupt the term rape of all meaning. . .

Galloway’s comments have caused a storm in the UK. Tom Chiver’s of the Telegraph writes that “the situation Galloway has just described is absolutely, 100 per cent, no-ifs-or-buts definitely rape”. Rape charity Crisis has called Galloway’s comments “offensive” and his argument was “factually incorrect”.

An MP for the fledgling Respect party in Bradford West, Galloway has been a high profile figure in British politics for decades now, and has been at at the centre of many controversial moments. He is known for a strident pro-Palestine and anti-US position. He became notorious in the UK for his 2006 appearance in the reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother.

Assange is wanted for questioning in Sweden due to sexual crimes allegedly committed in the country. He was due to be extradited from the UK to face questioning but fled to the Ecuadorean Embassy in June and has since been granted asylum.

