A global intelligence analyst explains what makes ISIS so strong

Despite progress from US-led coalition forces and regional armies, ISIS still maintains a major presence in Iraq and Syria, and is even strengthening in parts of Africa.

George Friedman, the founder of STRATFOR and Geopolitical Futures, explains ISIS’ greatest strength and why he believes the terror group is the strongest military force in the modern Arab world.

