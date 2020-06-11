Photos and videos show the powerful funeral service held to honour the life of George Floyd

Godofredo A. Vásquez – Pool/Getty Images LaTonya Floyd speaks during the funeral for her brother, George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25, sparking global protests.

George Floyd’s friends and family gathered to honour his life at a private funeral in Houston, Texas on Tuesday.

Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer has sparked international protests against police brutality and racism for two straight weeks.

As many as 2,500 people attended the emotional service to celebrate Floyd with stories, memories, and photos. These images and videos show just how powerful it was.

As gospel music played throughout The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas Tuesday, up to 2,500 people gathered for the private funeral of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in a police killing after a white officer knelt on his neck for over 8 minutes in Minneapolis.

The emotional four-hour service, which was broadcast by every major US television station, captured Floyd’s family and friends taking to the stage to share memories of the man they knew as “Big Floyd.”

The service came in the midst of two straight weeks of protesting, in which hundreds of thousands of Americans have taken to the streets to fight against systemic racism and police brutality.

Artists, musicians, and activists stepped up to the podium at Fountain of Praise to pay homage to Floyd and celebrate his life. In a powerful speech, civil rights activist, Rev. Al Sharpton said of Floyd: “God took the rejected stone and made him the cornerstone of a movement that is going to change the whole wide world.”

“Your family is going to miss you George, but your nation is going to always remember your name. Because your neck was one that represents all of us, and how you suffered is how we all suffer,” he added.

These images and videos show just how powerful the service was on the day Floyd was laid to rest.

On Tuesday, June 9, up to 2,500 friends, family members, activists, and artists gathered for a private funeral service at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston to honour the memory of George Floyd.

David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images Family members pause at the casket during the funeral service for George Floyd in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

Source: Reuters

Members of his family stepped up to the alter to share stories of the man they knew as “Big Floyd,” describing him as a “gentle giant,” and recounting his dreams, accomplishments, and athletic abilities.

Sources: CNN, Reuters

“The world knows George Floyd,” said his aunt, Kathleen McGee, as she was surrounded by relatives. “I know him as Perry Jr. He was a pesky little rascal, but we all loved him,” she said affectionately.

Source: The New York Times

In a heartbreaking speech, George’s brother, Philonise Floyd said he wakes up in the middle of the night thinking about him all the time, and called George his “personal superman.”

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, gives an emotional speech at his funeral: “All I think about is when he was yelling for mama. And I know how mama is…she had her hands wide open, ‘come here baby.’ Every mama felt that” https://t.co/bQsoh2b52k pic.twitter.com/zt0p9IT2Dq — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 9, 2020

Source: Reuters

His niece, Brooke Williams, gave a powerful statement about racial injustice and called for an end to hate crimes.”I can breathe. And as long as I’m breathing, justice will be served,” she said.

"Why must this system be corrupt and broken?"

George Floyd's niece Brooke Williams speaks at his funeral https://t.co/nCowNFBc45 pic.twitter.com/rodVlc1upg — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 9, 2020

Source: Reuters

Adorned in all white, his family sat together as they mourned, embraced one another, and celebrated Floyd’s life.

Family members and friends raised their fists as a symbol of solidarity and mourning.

Floyd’s daughter Gianna was comforted by her mother.

David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images Roxie Washington (R) and Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, attend the funeral service in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

Here, his sisters Zsa Zsa and LaTonya Floyd are seen embracing each other.

Some mourners wore buttons and masks with Floyd’s face and his now infamous words, “I can’t breathe.”

During the service, the church played a video montage celebrating Floyd’s life.

A video montage celebrating the life of George Floyd was shared at his funeral in Houston. https://t.co/0pEw83IiX0 pic.twitter.com/r1VL5UNx67 — CNN (@CNN) June 9, 2020

Source: CNN

Artists and musicians took to the stage to honour Floyd. Here, an artist paints a portrait of Floyd while a musician sings “A Change is Gonna Come.”

An artist creates a painting of George Floyd on stage during a performance of "A Change Is Gonna Come" at Floyd's funeral, where thousands, including his friends and family have gathered for the services. https://t.co/UEo5SDKXx0 pic.twitter.com/ciecMt4Tsr — ABC News (@ABC) June 9, 2020

The service was led by the Rev. Al Sharpton, a renowned civil rights activist known for his powerful speeches about justice and racial inequality.

Source: National Action Network, Reuters

In this passionate video, Sharpton describes “wickedness in high places” and speaks about the cruelty in suppressing the rights of protesters who demand justice.

David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images he Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral service for George Floyd in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

The Rev. Al Sharpton at George Floyd funeral: “You take rubber bullets and tear gas to clear out peaceful protesters and then take a Bible and walk in front of a church and use a church as a prop. Wickedness in high places” pic.twitter.com/kVrcT3xP6Q — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 9, 2020

Here, Sharpton addressed the service by pleading for reform and stating that George’s life “will not matter until someone pays the cost for taking their lives.”

“Lives like George’s will not matter until someone pays the cost for taking their lives,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said at George Floyd’s funeral in Houston on Tuesday. https://t.co/HoGvLRwXJS pic.twitter.com/47RFCR6iDi — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 9, 2020

Political representatives in attendance included Reps. Al Green and Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. All gave remarks during the service.

REUTERS/Go Nakamura U.S. Congressman Al Green speaks to the media as he attends the funeral for George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 9, 2020.

Source: CNN

Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden gave a speech over video in which he urged Americans not to turn away from racism. “We cannot leave this moment thinking we can once again turn away from racism that stings at our very soul.”

"We can't turn away. We must not turn away. We cannot leave this moment thinking we can once again turn away from racism that stings at our very soul,” former Vice President Joe Biden said while speaking via video at George Floyd’s funeral. https://t.co/OmlIOf9IDW pic.twitter.com/rSH8NQXcmH — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 9, 2020

Also in attendance were family members of other victims of police brutality including those of Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown and Eric Garner. “All of these families came to stand with this family because they know better than anyone else the pain they will suffer from the loss that they have gone through,” Sharpton said.

David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, attends the funeral service for George Floyd in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

Sources: CNN, New York Times

Floyd’s casket was carried by the Houston Police Department in a horse drawn-carriage to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery, where he laid to rest.

REUTERS/Adrees Latif A man raises his hand in solidarity as the coffin of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, is seen in a horse-drawn carriage as it enters the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas, U.S., June 9, 2020.

Source: CNN

For about a mile, the white carriage took his body through crowds of people gathering to mourn and say their final goodbyes.

REUTERS/Carlos Barria The horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, pass by on its way to Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas, U.S., June 9, 2020.

Source: CNN

As the carriage passed by, crowds of people were heard yelling out, “Say his name,” and “George Floyd.”

REUTERS/Carlos Barria People gather as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, pass by on its way to Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas, U.S., June 9, 2020.

Source: CNN

Floyd was buried next to his mother in the cemetery where visitors have adorned his gravesite with flowers.

REUTERS/Callaghan O’Hare People visit the gravesite of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, in Pearland, Texas, U.S., June 9, 2020.

Sources: CNN, Reuters

Over the past two weeks, a number of memorials, vigils, and murals have been made across the country to honour Floyd.

AP Photo/John Minchillo Protesters gather at a memorial for George Floyd where he died outside Cup Foods on East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Since Floyd’s death, hundreds of thousands of protesters in all 50 states have taken to the streets to demand justice for him, and to put an end to police brutality and racism in America.

Cooper Neill / Stringer / Getty Images

Source: Insider

