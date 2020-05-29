George Floyd's girlfriend says the sight of Minneapolis burning would 'devastate' him, and calls for calm

Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images Protesters gather around a liquor store in flames near the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

George Floyd’s girlfriend said that the sight of the Minneapolis protests would “devastate” him.

Courtney Ross, who has been with Floyd for the last three years, said that she understands the frustration but wants people “to protest in a peaceful way.”

Her message comes as Minneapolis sees its third night of demonstrations with protesters setting fire to a Minneapolis police precinct near to where officers violently detained Floyd on Monday.

George Floyd’s girlfriend has called for calm in Minneapolis, saying he would be “devastated” if he saw the city burning after the third night of protests in the city escalated into looting and violence.

Courtney Ross, who has been with Floyd for the last three years, told the StarTribune: “I am heartbroken. Waking up this morning to see Minneapolis on fire would be something that would devastate Floyd.”

“He loved the city. He came here [from Houston] and stayed here for the people and the opportunities… Floyd was a gentle giant. He was about love and about peace,” she added.

Ross said she “understood the frustration” but that she wants people “to protest in a peaceful way.”

Her message comes after Minneapolis saw another night of unrest as protesters set fire to a Minneapolis police precinct near to where George Floyd was violently detained by officers at 10 p.m local time on Monday.

The city’s national guard was called on Friday as protests in the wake of his death turn increasingly violent. Thousands of people took to the streets, while several shops, including a Target and CVS, were looted.

On Monday, video footage of a white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for around eight minutes while Floyd pleaded, “I can’t breathe. Don’t kill me,” circulated rapidly on social media. Floyd was confirmed dead shortly afterward and the four officers involved in the incident were fired.

The video has prompted thousands of people across the country to protest Floyd’s death and demand accountability for the officers.

Several of Floyd’s relatives have also spoken out about the protests through their attorney, Benjamin Crump. After speaking to the family on Thursday, Crump said that they wanted to thank the protesters “for joining them in standing for justice, [but] we also cannot sink to the level of our oppressors, and we cannot endanger each other as we respond to the necessary urge to raise our voices in unison and outrage.”

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said in a press conference on Friday: “There is a lot of pain and anger right now in our city. What we have seen over the past several few hours and the past couple of nights in terms of looting is unacceptable. Our communities cannot and will not tolerate it. These are community institutions that we need.”

“We are doing everything we can to keep the peace,” he added.

