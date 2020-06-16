Unmasked police officers could accelerate the spread of coronavirus through protests, epidemiologist says

Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images A group of police officers watch protesters in Brooklyn, New York, on June 4, 2020.

Aggressive policing tactics could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, Boston University epidemiologist Ellie Murray told Gothamist.

“The activities of the police seem to be one of the main sources of increased transmission risk at these protests,” she said.

Although New York’s policies require police officers to wear masks, many are not.

The use of tear gas could also increase infections, an infectious-disease expert told Insider.

The clashes between police officers and protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death pose their own risks.

But as thousands of people around the country rally against police brutality, demonstrators face another: contracting COVID-19.

“From the footage that I’ve seen, the activities of the police seem to be one of the main sources of increased transmission risk at these protests,” Ellie Murray, an epidemiologist at Boston University, told Gothamist. “They are, as you say, sort of getting into people’s faces, a large group of police surrounding individuals.”

New York policy requires police officers to wear masks when they’re interacting with the public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But many of them haven’t.

Images of maskless police – including the highest-ranking uniformed officer – have circulated widely on social media.

In one video, taken in New York, protesters ask an officer if he’d like one of their extra masks.

“I’m ok,” the officer responds.

Many police officers without masks, these protesters asked if they wanted extra but officers said no. All protesters I’ve seen have masks on. pic.twitter.com/hvlap3a86v — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 30, 2020

Last week, First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker said officers were leaving the masks at home because “maybe it’s hot, maybe they can’t breathe.”

“There may be cases where they take [them] off for a reason,” he added.

A spokesperson for the NYPD echoed Tucker’s comment. “Perhaps it was the heat. Perhaps it was the 15 hour tours, wearing bullet resistant vests in the sun. Perhaps it was the helmets,” Sgt. Jessica McRorie told the Huffington Post. “With everything New York City has been through in the past two weeks and everything we are working towards together, we can put our energy to a better use.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have both expressed frustration about police officers not wearing masks.

To keep safe, Murray recommended protesters keep their masks on, frequently apply hand sanitizer, distance from others, and minimise the length of interactions, as well as use noisemakers instead of yelling.

“If you’re at a more peaceful protest, wear a mask while maintaining physical distance,” she told Gothamist. “Yelling can spread droplets further and so being more like maybe eight or 10 feet [away] is good.”

Beyond maskless policing, the use of tear gas against protesters, which has been widespread, could accelerate the spread of COVID-19.

