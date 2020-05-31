Photos show the George Floyd protests across US cities that sparked curfews, states of emergency and National Guard deployments

Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images Protesters demonstrated in Downtown Columbus near the statehouse in solidarity with nation wide protests against the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Protests over the death of George Floyd, who died Monday while being subdued in police custody, began Wednesday in Minnesota’s twin cities have

While many protestors across the US have been peaceful, protests also turned violent, including fatalities, looting, and property destruction.

In response, governors have declared a state of emergency or activated members of National Guard. Others have enacted curfews to attempt to curb the protests, though the tactic hasn’t proved successful.

Protests have erupted around the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis who died after a white police officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Derek Chauvin, the since-fired police officer, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.Three other officers who were involved in the incident have not faced charges, but have also been fired by the Minneapolis police department.

Attorney General William Barr announced Friday that the Justice Department, including the FBI, was investigating Floyd’s death, though protests not only persisted but spread to additional cities Friday night into early Saturday.

Protests over Floyd’s murder and police brutality have turned violent in several states and have involved clashes with police, looting, the destruction of businesses, and the death of a 19-year-old in Detroit.

Some leaders pointed out Saturday that the violence seen at protests was fuelled by ‘outside’ actors seeking to exploit the initial demonstrations.

Here are the cities where protests over Floyd’s death have occurred so far.

Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota

Reuters A protester in Minneapolis shields himself from tear gas with his skateboard while demonstrating against the death of George Floyd on May 29, 2020.

Protests were first to erupt in Minneapolis’ twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul on Tuesday night following Floyd’s May 25 death. The protests in the two cities continued on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.

Beginning Friday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a curfew in the twin cities beginning at 8 p.m. Thousands ignored the curfew Friday.

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago protests also turned violent by early Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Tribune. “Several” businesses in the Loop area of Chicago’s had their windows broken, according to the report. Police said officers were injured and about a dozen police cars were damaged. More than 100 people were arrested by early Saturday, according to the report.

Boston, Massachusetts

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images Protesters gather outside the District Four Police station during a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality and racism in the US, including the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 29, 2020.

Hundreds of protestors peacefully protested in Boston on Friday in the city’s Peter’s Park, according to Mass Live. A small group of protestors later clashed with police at the District 4 Police Station. Several demonstrators were pepper-sprayed by police, according to the report.

Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas

This beautiful soul brought us voter registration forms. God bless her #DallasProtest pic.twitter.com/WVbaqPF16l — A’Jani ???? (@LoveAyonce) May 29, 2020

About 1,000 people showed up to a protest outside police headquarters in Downtown Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News. Several hundred protesters eventually moved on to block traffic on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 35, according to the report.

Columbus, Ohio

For the second night in a row on Friday, protests in Columbus outside the Ohio Statehouse turned violent, according to the Ohio Capital Journal. Demonstrators threw rocks at police who responded with “anti-riot tactics,” according to the report. Protestors on Thursday smashed windows at the Statehouse and nearby buildings.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther on Saturday announced police had declared a state of emergency in the city following the two nights of protest.

Louisville, Kentucky

AP Photo/Darron Cummings A protester rides on the top of a car during a protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Louisville.

Friday night marked the second night of protests in Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Courier-Journal. In addition to protesting Floyd’s death, Kentucky protestors protested the death of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman who died in her apartment after being shot by police eight times, according to the report. There were no altercations between protesters and police Friday, according to the report.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a dusk-till-dawn curfew for Saturday night in an attempt to stem another night of protests. The National Guard will help enforce the curfew, he said.

Denver, Colorado

AP Photo/David Zalubowski Brandon Barranco holds up a placard during a protest outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020, in Denver.

As many as 10,000 people were expected at Saturday protests in Denver following two days of protest in the city that included violent clashes between demonstrators and police, according to The Denver Post.

Bakersfield, California

BLACK LIVES MATTER // Bakersfield, CA pic.twitter.com/58IxQgqNH1 — seventhaura ☻ (@stvdel) May 30, 2020

Police in Bakersfield, California, arrested a 31-year-old man after he reportedly drove his vehicle through a crowd that was peacefully protesting Floyd’s death. A 15-year-old girl was treated for minor injuries, KGET reported.

Oakland, California

AP Photo/Noah Berger In this May 29, 2020, photo, demonstrators march in Oakland, California protesting the death of George Floyd.

Two Federal Protective Service officers were shot, and one died at a Friday protest at the Oakland Downtown Federal Building. More than 7,500 protestors gathered in Oakland for the protest that began peacefully.

Phoenix, Arizona

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin A City of Phoenix worker stands near graffiti at a bus stop, Friday, May 29, in Phoenix, in the aftermath of a demonstration protesting the death of George Floyd.

A mostly peaceful protest turned violent in Phoenix Friday night when protestors began smashing windows and damaging police vehicles early Saturday, according to ABC 15.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Scenes from the protest in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/FA5wBeIZAA — Kelsey Boeing (@KelseyBoeing) May 30, 2020

More than 500 people gathered at various demonstrations across Cincinnati, according to WLWT. According to the outlet, protests started peacefully but ended with looting and vandalism.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley on Saturday enacted a temporary curfew order for several regions of the city, beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Washington, DC

Alex Wong/Getty Images Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park in the early morning hours of May 30, 2020, in Washington, DC.

There was a tense standoff between protestors and police outside of the White House late Friday into early Saturday, DCist reported. Protestors moved toward the White House around midnight, knocked over barricades and threw water at law enforcement.

Trump later tweeted the protestors would have faced ‘vicious dogs’ and ‘ominous weapons’ if they breached the White House fence during the rally.

Atlanta, Georgia

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag atop the CNN logo during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd outside the CNN Centre on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called in at least 500 members of the National Guard and declared a state of emergency in Fulton County after Friday night protests in Atlanta turned violent, according to WSB. There were reports of looting and damage to several locations, including CNN Centre, Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, and the College Football Hall of Fame, according to the report.

San Jose, California

Hundreds of people protested in San Jose, bringing traffic on the southbound lanes of U.S. 101 to a “virtual standstill,” according to NBC Bay Area. Protestors clashed with police, according to the report.

Los Angeles, California

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong A man throws a hand truck into the window of vandalised CVS store during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Over 500 people were arrested Friday after protests erupted in Downtown Los Angeles, according to KTLA. While many peacefully protested, there were also reports of vandalism, looting, and injuries to several police officers, according to the report. Friday night marked the third night of protests in LA, KTLA reported.

Sacramento, California

the #blacklivesmatter flag hung up at Sacramento PD, looks much better this way pic.twitter.com/7Sx4HLAOU2 — Krista Marie (@kristaforwalkin) May 30, 2020

Hundreds protested Friday night in the California city of Sacramento, according to KCRA. Several protestors sparred with police, according to the report.

New York City

Police officers take into custody a protester during a rally held against police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York on May 29, 2020.

Thousands of demonstrators in New York City gathered Friday and were met by an “overwhelming” show of force by the NYPD, according to Gothamist. “Busloads” of people were arrested and others were hospitalized, according to the report.

Detroit, Michigan

This is Downtown Detroit right now pic.twitter.com/MZgKnPLdLP — Square (@dannyboy_b1) May 29, 2020

Protests in Detroit turned violent late Friday when a man shot was shot near a large gathering of protesters in Cadillac Square, according to The Detroit News. A suspect fired shots into the crowd, striking a 19-year old man, according to the report.

Memphis, Tennessee

AP Photo/Adrian Sainz Officers form a line in front of a police precinct Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Memphis during a protest over the death of George Floyd.

About 300 people turned out to a protest in Downtown Memphis on Friday, which was the third night of protests in the city. The Friday protests were largely centered around unity and healing, according to Commercial Appeal. Only a few police were present Friday, according to the report.

