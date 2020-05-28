A man was shot dead outside a Minneapolis pawn shop on the 2nd night of violent protests over George Floyd's death

Jordon Strowder/Anadolu Agency via Getty Protesters are seen outside an AutoZone that was set on fire Wednesday amid a second night of protests in response toGeorge Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

A man was shot outside a pawn shop on the second night of protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A police spokesman told an early Thursday morning press conference that the pawn shop owner fired the shots and that a person is in custody.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The second night of protests against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned deadly on Wednesday night, with one man fatally shot outside a pawn shop amid widespread looting.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Cadillac Pawn and Jewellery, at the intersection of East Lake Street and Bloomington, the New York Post reported early Thursday morning, citing police spokesman John Elder.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a report of a possible stabbing, and found a man in grave condition, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Centre where he later died.

Google Street View The fatal shooting happened outside the Cadillac Pawn and Jewellery.

Police said that the shots were fired by the pawn shop’s owner, and one person is in custody, the Star Tribune reported.

Elder said police are still investigating the motive and circumstances of the shooting, but told reporters that the force is exploring the idea that the man was shot while trying to loot the store.

“That is one of the theories that we’re working into,” Elder said.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images A view outside a Target store in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 27, 2020. Businesses near the Third Police Precinct were looted and damaged during protests over Floyd’s death.

Wednesday marked the second night of protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while taking him into custody on Monday for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $US20 bill.

Images from Wednesday night’s protests shows an AutoZone store set on fire and people looting a nearby Target. Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis appealed to protesters on Wednesday night, saying: “Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy.”

Meanwhile, a video showed protesters in Los Angeles surrounded a police car and shattered its rear window, causing the police officer to drive off and one protester to fall off the moving vehicle and hit his head on the pavement.

Black Lives Matter protesters smash window of CHP cruisers near downtown LA :Protester falls off moving police car during George Floyd march in downtown pic.twitter.com/H38bsiqhyh — daily-news-world24 (@DailyWorld24) May 28, 2020

Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing Floyd’s family, called for peaceful protests in a Wednesday statement.

“We cannot sink to the level of our oppressors, and we must not endanger others during this pandemic,” the statement said, according to CNN.

“We will demand and ultimately force lasting change by shining a light on treatment that is horrific and unacceptable and by winning justice.”

AP Photo/Jim Mone A portrait of Floyd at a memorial for him in Minneapolis on May 27, 2020.

The four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have been fired, but no charges have been filed against them so far.

That will ultimately be up to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, whose office said in a statement that they continuing to investigate the deadly incident.

“We are working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner to expeditiously gather and review all of the evidence in the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd,” the statement read.

“The videotaped death of Mr. Floyd, which has outraged us and people across the country, deserves the best we can give and that is what this office will do.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.