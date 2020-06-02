At least 2 people were killed and 5 police officers were shot Monday night as violence continued at protests across the US

Ronda Churchill/AP Photo A bystander near the scene of a shooting in downtown Las Vegas late on June 1, 2020.

At least two people were killed and at least five police officers were shot on Monday night in the US during protests over the death of George Floyd.

The two deaths were in the Chicago suburb of Cicero, Illinois, officials confirmed.

Four police officers in St. Louis County, Missouri, were shot, though the injuries were not said to be life-threatening.

An officer was shot on the Las Vegas strip. Local media suggested he was more seriously hurt.

There were also violent scenes in Buffalo, New York, New York City, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia, among other cities.

The two deaths were in the Chicago suburb of Cicero, Illinois. An official confirmed Monday night that they were killed but did not offer more details.

The official said that 60 people in the town had been arrested,according to the Associated Press.

Overnight, hundreds of people have been arrested, bringing a running tally to about 5,600 since protests began, the AP reported.

In St. Louis County, Missouri, four police officers were shot, according to a statement by the St. Louis County Police Department.

The four officers’ wounds were said not to be life-threatening. They were hit after violent protesters disrupted a peaceful gathering, according to the department.

St Louis County Police Department/Twitter St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden at a press briefing following protests on Monday night when four police officers were shot.

Two officers received shots to the leg, one in the foot and another in the arm, Police Chief John Hayden said.

Protests had begun peacefully about 3 p.m., he said. Later, about 200 people who “obviously had no intention of doing anything constructive” began throwing things and looting, Hayden said.

Police responded with tear gas after their headquarters were targeted, the AP said.

Chief Hayden provides an update on 4 of our officers who were struck by gunfire tonight during the downtown unrest. https://t.co/Ml1CgIikHf — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 2, 2020

A Las Vegas police officer was also shot during protests there.

CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reported that the officer was shot in the head at the Circus Circus Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas strip. According to the channel, the officer’s condition was unknown.

A second shooting involving police took place elsewhere in Las Vegas, near a courthouse. It is not yet clear who was shot.

Another officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas was being investigated, KLAS-TV reported. According to the outlet, police fired on a man who had shot at the courthouse, hitting the person several times. There is no word on his condition.

My Office has been notified that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently working two separate incidents in Las Vegas. The State is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 2, 2020

Despite earlier local media reports that the person shot was a US Marshal, the US Marshals Service told Insider that was not the case.

There were other scenes of violence in cities around the US on Monday night.

Two police officers in Richmond, Virginia, were been shot and taken to the hospital, according to NBC12. The reports have yet to be confirmed.

A New York Police Department officer was beaten up, and another was struck in a hit-and-run in the Bronx.

Bands of people broke into stores including Macy’s, AT&T, and Nike in Manhattan, New York, the AP reported.

Two police officers in Buffalo, New York, were injured after an SUV plowed through a group of law-enforcement officers, the AP reported.

Washington, DC, police used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear protesters breaking a 7 p.m. curfew. Some protesters broke the windows of the Teamsters building, the AP said.

Largely peaceful protests in Louisville were broken up with tear gas.

Police dispersed protesters breaking a 9 p.m. curfew in Atlanta, also with tear gas.

Police fired bean-bag rounds and tear gas at hundreds of protesters on Interstate 676 in Philadelphia, according to NBC.

