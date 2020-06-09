The attorney for Thomas Lane, one of the officers charged in George Floyd's death, said if bystanders were so concerned about Floyd's death they should have intervened

CNN Earl Grey, right, an attorney representing former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, speaks with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, on June 8, 2020.

Earl Grey, the attorney representing former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, appeared on Cuomo Prime Time Monday night to discuss George Floyd’s arrest.

Lane is facing charges for aiding and abetting second-degree murder in Floyd’s May 25 fatal arrest.

In the CNN interview, Grey also said: “If the public is there and they’re so in an uproar about this, they didn’t intercede either,” drawing criticism from host Chris Cuomo.

Grey also said Lane twice asked if Floyd should be rolled over onto his side when a more senior officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

He also said Lane showed compassion by getting in the ambulance and performing CPR on Floyd.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The lawyer for an officer charged in George Floyd’s fatal arrest appeared on Chris Cuomo’s CNN show Monday night to profess his client’s innocence, and earned Cuomo’s criticism for suggesting that bystanders could have intervened.

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP Thomas Lane faces a charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death.

Earl Grey relayed details of the arrest garnered from his client Thomas Lane’s body camera footage, which has yet to be released to the public.

Lane has been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in Floyd’s death, the same charges as former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thou.

Derek Chauvin, the senior officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, has been charged with second-degree murder.

In the CNN interview, Grey argued that Lane didn’t “have a real good view” of what was going on, since he was busy holding down Floyd’s feet, and there was another officer positioned between himself and Chauvin.

Grey then criticised the bystanders for not intervening.

“If the public is there and they’re so in an uproar about this, they didn’t intercede either,” Grey said.

The attorney for one of the officer's charged in George Floyd's death says that if the public is so concerned about Floyd's death, why didn't any citizen witnessing the incident intervene. What?!! pic.twitter.com/JzTBzCZSOB — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) June 9, 2020

This prompted Cuomo to immediately interrupt, saying: “Two things – one, you’re laying on a man’s legs, you’ve got a fine view of what’s going on with that man. The other officer is literally a foot in front of you on his neck.

“Two, I understand that he has a senior officer telling him what to do, but there’s also a duty to intervene. And if that officer is doing something that is dangerous to a civilian, you have a duty to intervene and he did not intervene.

“And the idea that the civilians should have rushed into a policing situation in the inter-city of Minneapolis against four police officers that have weapons and are kneeling on the neck of a man – don’t you think that’s asking a little much of the civilians and a little too little of your client?”

Grey then seemed to row back his comments, saying, “Absolutely. I’m not, I just brought that up.”

embed type html

Also in the interview, Grey said that if the public saw Lane’s full body-camera footage, “they would have a different opinion” of his client, who “thought he was following the protocol of the Minneapolis Police Department.”

Grey said the video shows his client twice asking his senior officer, Chauvin, if they should roll Floyd onto his side when Floyd complained he couldn’t breathe – an argument he also made in court last week in a failed attempt to lower his client’s bail.

“He thought what he was doing was right and he was trying to suggest to Chauvin that maybe we should roll him on his side,” Grey said, adding that Lane was concerned Floyd was in a state of delirium.

Grey also said Lane was just on his fourth day as a full-time officer, and that Chauvin, a police force veteran, his senior training officer.

In last week’s a court hearing Grey had said: “What was my client supposed to do but follow what his training officer said?”

embed type html

Grey went on to say that Lane showed compassion by getting into the ambulance with Floyd and performing CPR on him.

“What’s telling, what’s compelling, is when the ambulance comes, my client goes in the ambulance. Four days on the force, goes in the ambulance and starts his own CPR, pushing down on the chest, which he did for a lengthy period of time, until he got the machine up, attempting to revive Mr. Floyd,” Grey said.

“He didn’t want to see the man die.”

embed type html

Lane’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 29.

Before becoming a police officer, Lane had collected a list of criminal charges and traffic citations, according to records obtained by Insider’s Haven Orecchio-Egresitz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.