George Floyd autopsy shows no signs of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation

Jim Mone/AP A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

A criminal complaint against former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, shows that George Floyd was “non-responsive” for nearly three minutes before Chauvin took his knee off his neck.

The complaint also cited a preliminary autopsy report that showed there were “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”

Instead, Floyd died from a “combined effect of being restrained, his underlying health conditions, and any potential intoxicants in his system,” the autopsy revealed.

Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

George Floyd was ‘non-responsive’ for nearly three minutes before Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin took his knee off his neck, according to a criminal complaint released on Friday.

The complaint filed by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office also cited a preliminary autopsy report showing that there were “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”

Instead, the report said that it was the “combined effect of Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions, and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”Floyd was 46 when he died. He had underlying health conditions, including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease, according to the report.

He died during an arrest on Monday after Chauvin pinned him down. Footage of the incident shows Floyd was not resisting and telling the officer: “I can’t breathe.”

The family plans a second, independent autopsy.

Courtesy of Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via AP This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd.

The complaint noted that police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a “prone position is inherently dangerous.”

The report was filed alongside the arrest of Chauvin, who was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday. The arrest came four days after the incident. The three other officers involved in the incident, which has sparked nationwide protests, were fired on Tuesday.

