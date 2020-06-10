A FedEx employee was fired, and a prison officer suspended, after reenacting George Floyd's death to taunt Black Lives Matter protesters

Lexi Fagotti/Twitter On Monday, counter-protesters in New Jersey taunted Black Lives Matter protesters by reenacting George Floyd’s death.

FedEx fired one of its employee after video showed him participating in a reenactment of George Floyd’s death to mock Black Lives Matters protesters in Franklinville, New Jersey, on Monday.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections has also suspended one of its officers for taking part.

The two were part of a small group of counter-protesters that stood on the side of the road during a Black Lives Matter protest.

The counter-protesters waving American flags, and displayed “All Lives Matter” and Trump reelection signs.

Multiple videos showed a small group of counter-protesters convened outside a firewood business along the road where the protest took place on Monday.

Some counter-protesters waved American flags and set up signs reading “All Lives Matter” and in support of President Donald Trump.

As the demonstrators made their way down the street, surrounded by police, two counter-protesters acted out Floyd’s death – with one man kneeling on the neck of another.

According to a video taken from the counter-protesters’ perspective, the man on top proceeded to repeatedly shout that if “you don’t comply, that’s what happens.”

The counter-protester holding the camera could be heard yelling, “Black lives matter, to no one” and “he f—— passed bad checks,” in an apparent attack on Floyd’s character.

Counter-protesters face repercussions

In a statement to Newsweek on Tuesday, FedEx called the video “appalling and offensive,” and said one of its employees had been fired for taking part in the video. FedEx did not confirm the worker’s identity.

“FedEx holds its team members to a high standard of personal conduct, and we do not tolerate the kind of appalling and offensive behaviour depicted in this video,” the statement read.

“The individual involved is no longer employed by FedEx. A diverse and inclusive workforce is at the heart of our business, and we stand with those who support justice and equality.”

The New Jersey Department of Corrections also said one its officers had been suspended for taking part in the video as well. The department also did not name the officer but said they worked at the Bayside State Prison.

“We have been made aware that one of our officers from Bayside State Prison participated in the filming of a hateful and disappointing video that mocked the killing of George Floyd,” the Department of Corrections statement said, according to NBC Philadelphia.

In a joint statement, Franklinville Mayor John Bruno and Police Chief Brian Zimmer said they are “appalled and saddened by the revolting actions of certain individuals.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also decried the reenactment as “repugnant,” according to The New York Times.

