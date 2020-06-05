'He touched so many people's hearts': Hundreds attend memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis

KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Ayanna Pressley show their respects at a memorial service for George Floyd on June 4, 2020 at North Central University’s Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

George Floyd died on May 25, handcuffed, gasping for breath and pinned under the knees of three Minneapolis police officers.

He was laid to rest on Thursday in the first of a series of memorial services.

All four Minneapolis police officers who had a role in the killing of George Floyd are now behind bars.

“If you commit a crime, it does no matter whether you wear blue jeans or a blue uniform, you must pay for the crime you committed,” said the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Hundreds, including politicians, civil rights leaders, and celebrities, honoured George Floyd at a memorial service Thursday in Minneapolis, where he was killed 10 days ago, spurring a worldwide movement against racism and police brutality.

Floyd, 46, was arrested by four police officers on Monday based on reports of a $US20 counterfeit bill being used at a corner store. He was handcuffed and pinned facedown on the ground, under the knees of three policemen, gasping, “Please, I can’t breathe” for nearly nine minutes before dying.

A golden casket was surrounded by purple and white flowers at North Central University’s Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary. An image that was projected above the pulpit showed a mural of Floyd saying, “I can breathe now.”

George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, spoke at the event about their life together. They “didn’t have much” growing up, he said, but their mother “did what she could.”

Floyd had “a way with words,” he said. He made even homeless people and those who were addicted to drugs feel like “the president,” which made people “cling to him” and want to be in his presence.

“All these people came to see my brother. That’s amazing to me that he touched so many people’s hearts because he touched our hearts,” said Floyd, sharing childhood tales of playing catch, eating banana-mayonnaise sandwiches, and drying clothes in the oven.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee, and Ayana Pressley were seen at the service, where attendees wore masks and maintained social distance. Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey were joined by Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, and Marsai Martin.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Floyd’s family, spoke at the event.

“The pandemic of racism and discrimination killed George Floyd,” he said.

A video captured Floyd’s final moments and sent shockwaves around the world when it was shared widely on social media. Crump described the way Floyd was treated as “torture,” “inhumane,” and “evil.”

Crump urged people to protest rather than cooperate with evil because “George Floyd deserved better than that. We all deserve better than that. His family deserves better than that.”

To that, Sharpton added, Americans haven’t been taught that “if you commit a crime, it does no matter whether you wear blue jeans or a blue uniform, you must pay for the crime you committed.”

“George Floyd should not be among the deceased,” the reverend added. “He did not die of common health conditions. He died of a common American criminal justice malfunction.”

Sharpton highlighted President Donald Trump’s photo-op in front of St. John’s Church on Monday and said, “Since he held a Bible, if he’s watching us today, I would like him to open that Bible.”

Morever, he said, “We cannot use Bibles as a prop and for those that have agendas that are not about justice, this family will not let you use George as a prop … Let us stand for what is right.”

Thursday’s service was the first in a series of memorial services. The second – a public viewing and a memorial on June 6 – in Raeford, North Carolina, and the third – a public viewing on June 8 and a memorial on June 9 – in Houston, Texas.

Derek Chauvin, the arresting officer, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. He charged with second-degree and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

The three other officers – Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane – had until Wednesday only lost their jobs. They have since been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“This is a significant step forward on the road to justice, and we are gratified that this important action was brought before George Floyd’s body was laid to rest. That is a source of peace for George’s family in this painful time,” Crump said on Facebook.

