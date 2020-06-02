George Floyd's GoFundMe accounts have raised over $8 million for his family ... and counting

Courtesy of Philonise Floyd George Floyd.

George Floyd’s two sisters each posted GoFundMe accounts, asking for help to pay for the family’s travel and legal expenses, and to support his two daughters in the wake of his death.

And the internet has responded. Hundreds of thousands of donors have gifted the family with over $US8 million and counting.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled directly on his neck has angered the nation.

The tape that captured the event also horrified Floyd’s family, his sister, Philonise Floyd, wrote in GoFundMe she established five days ago.

Floyd died in Minneapolis but the family is originally from Houston. Philonise Floyd was hoping to raise $US1.5 million to pay for the family’s considerable legal and travel expenses, as well as to help support and educate his two daughters. Philonise Floyd says 100% of the money collected will go to family and that it is being managed by the family’s law firm.

With the global attention, including a shout-out to the fund by President Obama to the GofundMe it has quickly ratcheted up into the millions. As of this writing, the fund has raised over $US7.7 million and is climbing by the minute.

“Our hearts are overwhelmed!” Philonise Floyd wrote in reaction to the 300,000 donors who have contributed.

Meanwhile, George Floyd’s younger sister, Bridgett Floyd, also launched a GoFundMe. She was hoping to raise $US5,000 to help her pay for travelling and other expenses associated with his memorial. That fund has raised over $US229,000 and counting by the minute as well.

As Bridgett Floyd says, these donations will not bring their brother back, but the generosity of so many people will help the family as it deals with the lifelong consequences.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.