Police officers at Louisville protest fired 'pepper bullets' at a CNN-affiliate news crew during a live TV broadcast

WAVE 3 News A screenshot of the incident taken on May 29, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

A police officer shot pepper bullets at a local news reporter and her news team during a live segment that covering a George Floyd protest in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday night.

The reporter from WAVE 3, Kaitlin Rust, was heard screaming off-camera, saying “I’m getting shot,” as a police officer approached the news team pointing a pepper bullet gun.

The George Floyd demonstrations have been turning increasingly violent as thousands of protesters are taking to the street of dozens of US cities.

A police officer in riot gear shot pepper bullets directly at a local news reporter and television crew while filming a live segment of a George Floyd protest that erupted in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday night.

A news crew for WAVE 3 – a CNN affiliate – were covering the demonstrations in downtown Louisville on Friday night when a police officer directly fired pepper bullets at them.

In the segment, reporter Kaitlin Rust is heard screaming off-camera, saying: “I’m getting shot.”

When the news anchors reporting from the studio ask her if she’s ok, Rust responds: “Rubber bullets, rubber bullets. It’s ok. It’s those pepper bullets.”

Shortly afterward, the police officer directly points the pepper gun at the cameraman, who appears also to be hit. When asked “Who are they aiming that at?”, Rust responds: “At us, like directly at us.”

A ‘pepper bullet’, also called a pepper ball, is a projectile containing a powdered chemical that irritates the eyes and nose similar to pepper spray.

The reporter did not know why police were shooting at them but can be heard saying: “I guess we were behind their line, I guess a little too close for comfort.”

It was reported that the officer was firing rubber bullets, but Jessie Halladay of the Louisville Metro Police Department told WAVE 3 that LMPD officers do not use rubber bullets.

Protests have erupted in multiple cities across the US following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest on Monday.

The demonstrations have been turning increasingly violent as some protesters started looting shops, lighting cars on fire, and battling with police.

A CNN reporter and his crew were arrested on live television early Friday as they broadcasted the protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They were released shortly after and seen back on air an hour later.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz later publicly apologised in a press conference, saying: “There is absolutely no reason something like this should happen…This is a very public apology to that team.”

In Atlanta, the headquarters of CNN was pelted with objects by protesters and its windows were smashed.

