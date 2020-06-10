George Floyd and Derek Chauvin 'bumped heads' at the nightclub where they both worked because of Chauvin's aggression with clients, former coworker says

Philosine Floyd/Ramsey County A composite image of George Floyd and Derek Chauvin.

George Floyd and Derek Chauvin “bumped heads” at the Minneapolis nightclub where they both worked in 2019, former coworker David Pinney told CBS on Tuesday.

Floyd and Chauvin’s overlapping time at El Nuevo Rodeo had previously been reported, but it was unclear whether they ever met on the job.

Floyd and Chauvin’s issues had “a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue,” Pinney said.

Floyd died on May 25 after Chauvin, then working as a police officer, knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin was subsequently fired from the police force and charged with second-degree murder.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

George Floyd and Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with murder in his death, not only knew each other from working at a Minneapolis nightclub, but they also didn’t get along, a former coworker has said.

While it was previously reported that Floyd and Chauvin’s time working at El Nuevo Rodeo overlapped, it had been unclear whether they actually met on the job.

Former owner Maya Santamaria said in previous interviews that Floyd worked as a bouncer inside the club, while Chauvin patrolled the outside of the club while off-duty as a police officer, and wasn’t sure whether the two interacted.

But David Pinney, who also worked at the club, told CBS on Tuesday that the two did meet before the fatal encounter on May 25 when Chauvin, then arresting him as a police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

CBS David Pinney says he worked with Floyd and Chauvin at a Minneapolis nightclub, and that they ‘bumped heads.’

Floyd’s death has set off protests across the nation, and prompted Chauvin’s firing from the Minneapolis Police and his arrest on second-degree murder.

Pinney said there was no doubt in his mind that the two knew each other, and knew each other “pretty well.”

“They bumped heads,” Pinney said of the two, adding that their issues had “a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue.”

In a previous interview with KSTP, former owner Santamaria said that Chauvin worked for the club for the 17 years it was open, and that Floyd worked as a bouncer there in 2019. Santamaria said they overlapped but wasn’t entirely sure whether the two had interacted on the job.

Google Maps Inside the El Nuevo Rodeo Club on Lake Street in Minneapolis, where Chauvin and Floyd worked in 2019.

However, what Pinney said about Chauvin’s temper appears to line up with what Santamaria has said about the former officer in other interviews.

She told BuzzFeed News that Chauvin “was nice, but he would overreact and lash out quickly” and that she noticed his demeanour would change during special events for the Black community.

“His face, attitude, posture would change when we did urban nights,” she said, adding that she had reprimanded him before for using pepper spray on patrons.

When asked by CBS on Tuesday whether Chauvin “had a problem with Black people,” Santamaria said: “I think he was afraid and intimidated” by them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.