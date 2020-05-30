Pain and anger: 15 powerful photos show the fury of US protests over the death of George Floyd

Associated Press Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning fast food restaurant, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Protesters have clashed with police in cities across the US over the killing of unarmed African-American man George Floyd, at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

Thousands of people in cities, including New York, Atlanta, Washington DC, and Minneapolis, are calling for justice and an end to police brutality.

Some protesters have turned to violence and looting, as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard to support “emergency operations” in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

Scroll down to see 15 of the most powerful photos of this week’s protests.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Thousands of protesters in more than a dozen US cities are calling for justice and an end to police brutality following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd. He died during an arrest by a white police officer who knelt on his neck, on Monday.

A graphic video showing the white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck was shared widely on social media and triggered the protests. Floyd died shortly after the incident.

The police officer in the video, Derek Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers involved in the incident have not been charged.

Over the last few days, the country has witnessed a rage-filled escalation of the initially peaceful protests, with some demonstrators turning to violence, looting, and arson.

Scroll down to see some of the most powerful photos of the protests that are unfolding across the country.

Unrest is escalating across the country after the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

Adam Bettcher/Reuters Protesters gather to watch construction materials burning near the Minneapolis Police third precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 27, 2020.

Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday. Three other officers involved in the incident have not been charged.

The video of the incident, which occurred on Monday, was shared widely on social media, sparking protests in Minneapolis, which have since also spread to more than a dozen other cities.

The incident has sparked anger across the country, with thousands of people taking to the streets to demand accountability for the officers who killed him.

Associated Press A demonstrator holding a sign jumps up and down so police officers behind the front lines could see it, outside the Oakdale, Minn, home of fired Minneapolis police officer on May 27, 2020.

But protests intensified in Minneapolis on Thursday night, as people started storming the streets and burning down buildings.

Associated Press Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning fast food restaurant in Minneapolis on May 29, 2020.

Demonstrators also set fire to the police department’s 3rd Precinct, which is close to where Floyd was violently detained by officers.

Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images A protester lies on a gate outside the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the police station was evacuated, adding: “The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life, of our officers or the public,” according to the BBC.

Protesters have also looted and burned down shops, including this Target store in Minneapolis…

Adam Bettcher/Reuters Protesters loot and burn the Target store near the Minneapolis Police third precinct in Minneapolis on May 27, 2020.

…and this liquor store.

Carlos Barria/Reuters A woman reacts while protesters set fire in a liquor store in Minneapolis on May 28, 2020.

Police officers have been firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowds in an effort to disperse them.

Adam Bettcher/Reuters Police and protesters gather near the Third Precinct station in Minneapolis on May 27, 2020.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked for permission to call in the National Guard on Thursday evening, “to help protect Minnesotans’ safety and maintain peace in the wake of George Floyd’s death.”

REUTERS/Carlos Barria Armoured vehicles are pictured as the National Guard moved into Minneapolis to quell the protests, Minnesota, May 29, 2020.

Minneapolis Mayor Frey called the looting “unacceptable” but added that he and everyone else recognised there was “a lot of pain and anger” in the city.

Carlos Barria/Reuters A protester reacts while gathering with others outside the city hall in Minneapolis on May 28, 2020.

On Friday night, more protests emerged across the country, including in places like New York, California, Denver, and Atlanta.

REUTERS/Carlos Barria A man confronts National Guard members in Minneapolis on May 29, 2020.

Secret Service agents were forced to temporarily lockdown the White House on Friday after protesters tried to scale the walls and battled with police.

Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images Protesters face off with police outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020.

Protesters also crowded in front of the CNN headquarters in Atlanta on Friday and defaced the logo.

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag atop the CNN logo during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This came after a CNN journalist and his camera crew were also arrested live on television despite identifying themselves as media on Friday morning. They were released shortly after.

CNN Minneapolis police arrest CNN reporter live on air on May 29, 2020.

Source: Business Insider

Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who was kneeling on Floyd, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

Courtesy of Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via AP This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd.

Public officials have urged for calm across the city. In an impassioned speech in Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told protesters: “If you love our city, go home.”

Associated Press A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.