George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter was just offered a full-ride scholarship to Texas Southern University

(Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: Roxie Washington (R) and Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, attend the funeral service in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. George Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests.

Texas Southern University offered George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, a full-ride scholarship on Wednesday.

The announcement was made the day of Floyd’s funeral, which was attended by family, friends, and public figures.

Floyd, who grew up in Houston, never finished college.

George Floyd’s daughter, 6-year-old Gianna, was offered a full scholarship to Texas Southern University early Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the school.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in a police killing after a white officer knelt on his neck for over 8 minutes in Minneapolis, was laid to rest in Houston as protests sparked by his death continue.

Texas Southern University’s board of regents offered Gianna the opportunity the same day Floyd was buried, as first reported by CNN.

“The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna,” the school’s social media post read. “TSU’s executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University. “

George Floyd grew up in Houston’s Third Ward, the city’s historic Black neighbourhoods, according to a report by The New York Times. And while he earned an athletic scholarship to South Florida Community College – now called South Florida State College – Floyd never graduated.

Floyd’s funeral was filled with family members, other families who lost loved ones to police violence, and public figures. They called for racial justice and honoured his life.

“My daddy changed the world,” Gianna said in a recent video of her and Floyd’s close friend, NBA player Stephen Jackson. “Daddy changed the world.”

