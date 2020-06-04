George Floyd tested positive for COVID-19, according to his autopsy

Courtesy of Philonise Floyd George Floyd.

An autopsy on George Floyd conducted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office states that Floyd tested positive for COVID-19. However, it did not cite COVID-19 as a factor in his death.

According to KSTP, the medical examiner’s office and Floyd’s family agreed to release his full autopsy on Wednesday.

Andrew Baker, the chief medical examiner, commented in the autopsy that Floyd tested positive for the virus on April 3 and that a positive result postmortem “likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent” positive result from his previous infection.

His autopsy also revealed that Floyd, who died in police custody on May 25, “became unresponsive while being restrained by law enforcement officers” and said he died as a result of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

Floyd’s family said earlier this week that an independent autopsy found that Floyd was killed by asphyxia due to compression fo the head and neck.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, tested positive for COVID-19, an autopsy conducted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office states.

According to KSTP, the medical examiner’s office and Floyd’s family agreed to release his full autopsy on Wednesday.

The autopsy states that a nasal swab conducted on Floyd postmortem revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Andrew Baker, the chief medical examiner, commented in the autopsy that Floyd had tested positive for the virus on April 3 and that a positive result postmortem “likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent” positivity from his previous infection. However, the autopsy did not cite COVID-19 as a factor in his death.

His autopsy also revealed that Floyd, who died in police custody on May 25, “became unresponsive while being restrained by law enforcement officers” and said he died as a result of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

The autopsy also noted that he had several blunt force trauma injuries to his face, forehead, and upper lip and that Floyd had underlying health conditions, including hypertensive heart disease.

Floyd’s family said earlier this week that an independent autopsy found that Floyd was killed by asphyxia due to compression fo the head and neck. According to the Star Tribune, the main difference between the medical examiner’s findings and the independent autopsy is whether Floyd died from asphyxia.

A criminal complaint previously filed by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said there were “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”

The autopsy’s publication comes hours after news that three former officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have been charged with aiding in his murder. Derek Chauvin, the officer that knelt on Floyd’s neck, was previously arrested and charged with third-degree murder and now faces enhanced charges of second-degree murder.

Floyd’s killing has prompted widespread protests across the US.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.