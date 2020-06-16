'They f---ing killed him': 911 transcripts from George Floyd's death show horrified witnesses reporting his arrest

Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images A woman holds a placard showing George Floyd in Bordeaux, France, on June 9, 2020.

911 call transcripts from bystanders at the scene of George Floyd’s death have been made public.

One caller said an officer had “pretty much just killed this guy who wasn’t resisting arrest,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

Another, who said they were a first responder, said: “They f—ing killed him,” Sky News reported.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

911 call transcripts from bystanders who witnessed the death of George Floyd have been made public.

The transcripts show the appalled reactions of two callers, both of whom described the events as the police killing Floyd, according to the Associated Press (AP). One said an officer had “pretty much just killed this guy.”

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter after pinning Floyd to the ground by his neck for around nine minutes.

Chauvin’s colleagues Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The killing has led to massive protests against police brutality and racial inequality.

One bystander who called 911 said an officer had “pretty much just killed this guy that wasn’t resisting arrest,” adding: “He had his knee on the dude’s neck the whole time,” according to the AP.

The caller then said that Floyd had “stopped breathing … He was already in handcuffs … I don’t even know if he dead for sure but dude was not responsive when the ambulance came and got him, and the officer that was just out here left, the one that actually just murdered the kid in front of everybody,” the AP reported.

The caller agreed to speak to a sergeant when the operator offered, saying: “Yeah, like that was bogus what they just did.

Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via AP Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

A second 911 call transcript was from a person who said they work as a first responder.

“Hello, I am on the block of 38th and Chicago and I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man, and I am a first responder myself,” Sky News reported them as saying.

“I just happened to be on a walk so, this dude, this, they f—–g killed him.”

Although this caller was also willing to speak to a supervisor, the call was disconnected and further attempts to reach the caller were unsuccessful, the AP reported.

Internal transcripts from the 911 dispatcher’s office have also been released to the public.

Expanded Coverage Module: black-lives-matter-module

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.