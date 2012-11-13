$700,000 Payout For BBC Boss Who Resigned After Sex Abuse Scandals

Photo: AP

This weekend saw the top boss at the BBC, Director General George Entwistle, resign after just 44 days in the job.Entwistle was taken down by two sex scandals (one where the BBC appeared to refuse to investigate its own star, and another whereby the BBC mistakenly aired accusations that a senior politician was a pedophile). Entwistle — effectively the BBC’s editor-in-chief — was forced to fall on his sword.



However, Entwistle’s role in the scandal seems likely to continue. According to reports in the British press, Entwistle will be getting a £450,000 (over $700,000) payout.

The payout (a full years salary), is a reflection of the fact he will still be working with the BBC on its own inquiries into the scandals, the BBC Trust said.

The Times of London reports today that that figure is twice the amount that he was contractually obliged to receive, and there are now calls for him to return the money. The Prime Minister’s office told reporters that “hard to justify” and it was “a matter for George Entwistle’s conscience”.

That Entwistle received such a large payout is probably shows the amount of respect he commanded within the BBC. In the hours after his resignation on Saturday a number of current and former BBC journalists came out to speak in support of a man who was taken down by a scandal that they felt may have been far outside of his control.

