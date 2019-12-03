Kellyanne Conway's husband, George, went after her about Trump on Twitter for the first time

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Kellyanne and George Conway arrive for a dinner at Union Station in Washington, DC, in January 2017.

George Conway criticised his wife, Kellyanne Conway, a prominent White House adviser, in public for the first time on Monday.

Kellyanne had ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden and argued that the president wouldn’t need Ukraine’s help to defeat Biden in 2020.

A well-known conservative lawyer, George has been outspoken in his criticism of his wife’s boss, President Donald Trump, after supporting his 2016 presidential bid.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

George Conway went after his wife, Kellyanne Conway, a prominent White House adviser, in public for the first time on Monday.

Kellyanne had retweeted a clip of former Vice President Joe Biden with the comment “Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe. We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?” George replied, “Your boss apparently thought so.”

George’s jab referred to President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine to get it to investigate Biden and his son ahead of the 2020 presidential election – the issue at the centre of the House’s impeachment inquiry.

A well-known conservative lawyer, George has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump for the past 18 months or so. But until Monday he’d never publicly and directly gone after his wife or her work.

After serving as Trump’s campaign manager for the last few months before the 2016 election, Kellyanne has maintained her position as one of the president’s most trusted and combative surrogates and advisers.

In October, The Atlantic published an 11,000-word op-ed article, titled “Unfit for Office,” in which George described the president as an unstable narcissist and pathological liar. He also argued that White House aides had normalized Trump’s lying or were “in denial.”

“Trump’s ingrained and extreme behavioural characteristics make it impossible for him to carry out the duties of the presidency in the way the Constitution requires,” he wrote.

Your boss apparently thought so. https://t.co/yje099pkPU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 2, 2019

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.