George Conway, Kellyanne Conway's husband, tweets photo of his max donation to Joe Biden's campaign

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.

George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, tweeted on Tuesday night that he’d donated $US2,800 to Joe Biden’s campaign.

Conway hasn’t shied away from criticising President Trump on Twitter and in public statements, despite the fact that his wife works for him.

“The nation can’t afford four more years with a megalomaniacal moron in the White House,” he told New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi about the donation.

As several Super Tuesday states were called in Biden’s favour, Conway tweeted a screenshot of a receipt for a $US2,800 donation to his campaign, the maximum individual contribution limit.

The Washington-based lawyer has made no secret of his disdain for President Trump, and frequently uses his Twitter account to criticise, and often outright troll, his wife’s boss. Their marriage has become an object of fascination in Washington’s circles of power and beyond, even making its way into a Saturday Night Live skit that substituted their union for the tumultuous relationship at the centre of the divorce film, “Marriage Story.”

In December, Kellyanne Conway attacked Biden as “Sleepy Joe” and asked, “We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?” The acussation that Trump had pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate the Bidens was at the centre of Trump’s impeachment inquiry, in which he was aquitted by the Senate this year.

George Conway replied with a quote tweet: “Your boss apparently thought so.”

Your boss apparently thought so. https://t.co/yje099pkPU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 2, 2019

This isn’t the first time that George Conway has donated to one of Trump’s rivals. Federal Election Commission data show that he also donated the maximum to the longshot presidential campaign of former Rep. Joe Walsh, who ran against Trump in this year’s Republican primary. Walsh has since suspended his campaign.

