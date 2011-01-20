You Can Blame Nick Kristoff For George Clooney's Human Rights Work

George Clooney gave a long, thoughtful interview on Morning Joe this morning about Sudan, where he has been heavily involved in advocacy work.



Clooney spoke about how he first took up the cause of travelling to Sudan and other war-torn countries:

“For me, it was reading Nick Kristoff articles in the Times about Darfur, which I was woefully late to.”

Clooney went on to explain the particular benefit he, as a movie star, can confer on places such as the Sudan and Darfur:

…My father’s a newsman, and he used to always talked about how he would do a big news story, and he would get bumped for an entertainment piece. That was in the 70s, and not much has changed. So I said let’s go over there, and I’ll be the entertainment piece and you’ll be the newsman, and we’ll keep it in the headlights.

Video below (the discussion is around the eight minute mark).



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.