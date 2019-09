Steven Spielberg, Jerry Seinfeld, and his wife, Jessica, were minding their own business Thursday night at the USC Shoah Foundation Gala in New York, when all of a sudden …

George Clooney interrupted the picture perfect moment!

His next victims? Jon Stewart and “Gravity” co-star, Sandra Bullock.

Oh George, ever the loveable prankster.

