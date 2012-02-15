George Clooney's 'Descendants' Daughter Strips Down For Drew Barrymore—Here's Today's Buzz

- George Clooney’s “Descendants” daughter, Shailene Woodley, strips down on the cover of Vs. Magazine—for photog Drew Barrymore.
- It wasn’t a hacker! Oprah apologizes for tweet encouraging Nielsen viewers to watch her network instead of the Grammys.
- President Obama says his “thoughts and prayers” are with Whitney Houston’s family, especially daughter Bobbi Kristina.
- “White Collar” star Matt Bomer comes out of the closet at an L.A. awards show. Yup, he’s gay.
- Gisele Bundchen is done talking smack on the football field and is back on her home turf, the runway.
- 62-year-old Ivana Trump struts her stuff on the beach in a bikini.
- Watch Taylor Swift’s new “Safe & Sound” music video for “The Hunger Games.”
- Wendy Williams breaks down as she talks about her own past crack addiction in the wake of Whitney Houston’s death. “It’s been almost 15 years since I smoked last from a crack pipe,” revealed Williams.
Watch the emotional clip below:
