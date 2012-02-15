George Clooney's 'Descendants' Daughter Strips Down For Drew Barrymore—Here's Today's Buzz

George Clooney’s “Descendants” daughter, Shailene Woodley, strips down on the cover of Vs. Magazine—for photog Drew Barrymore.

It wasn’t a hacker! Oprah apologizes for tweet encouraging Nielsen viewers to watch her network instead of the Grammys.

President Obama says his “thoughts and prayers” are with Whitney Houston’s family, especially daughter Bobbi Kristina.

“White Collar” star Matt Bomer comes out of the closet at an L.A. awards show. Yup, he’s gay.

Gisele Bundchen is done talking smack on the football field and is back on her home turf, the runway.

62-year-old Ivana Trump struts her stuff on the beach in a bikini.

Watch Taylor Swift’s new “Safe & Sound” music video for “The Hunger Games.”

Wendy Williams breaks down as she talks about her own past crack addiction in the wake of Whitney Houston’s death. “It’s been almost 15 years since I smoked last from a crack pipe,” revealed Williams.

