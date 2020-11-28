George Clooney says he won't be reprising his role in 'The Flash' movie: 'They did not ask for my nipples'

Paul Archuleta/Getty George Clooney.

George Clooney will not be returning as Batman in “The Flash.”

In the upcoming DC Comics movie, past versions of Batman will show up in, including Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

Clooney said he’s not included.

“It’s funny – you’ll notice they didn’t call me!” he told Empire. “Somehow I didn’t get that call. They did not ask for my nipples.”

It sounds like George Clooney will not be reprising his version of Batman when several of the actors who have played The Dark Knight over the decades put back on the cape for the upcoming “The Flash” movie.

In the upcoming DC Comics movie, Barry Allen (aka The Flash, played by Ezra Miller) will be mentored by different Batman characters over the years. But not Clooney’s from 1997’s “Batman & Robin.”

Warner Bros. George Clooney in ‘Batman & Robin.’

Clooney, who never has been shy to say that his Batman movie was not a career highlight, added: “Listen, there are certain things you never know. This one, I know,” referring to not being in “The Flash” movie.

“Batman & Robin” was a critical disaster when it was released in 1997. While Clooney’s performance was derided, the biggest fail of the film was that his Batman suit had nipples.

Earlier this year, TheWrap broke the news that Michael Keaton will be reprising his Batman role, which he made iconic in the Tim Burton-directed movies in the late 1980s. Vanity Fair then reported that Ben Affleck will also star in “The Flash.” Affleck was the latest actor to play Batman, having starred in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League” (plus a cameo in “Suicide Squad”).

Robert Pattinson will star as the next Hollywood version of the Caped-Crusader in “The Batman.”

“The Flash” will be released in 2020.

