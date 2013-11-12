George Clooney Wasn't Too Impressed With His Tesla

Tesla’s stock took quite a battering last week.

Now, the electric vehicle maker that is said to be a darling among celebrities seems to have lost one.

In an interview with Esquire’s Tom Junod, George Clooney let on that he isn’t a fan of Tesla’s cars. From Esquire:

“I had a Tesla. I was one of the first cats with a Tesla. I think I was, like, number five on the list. But I’m telling you, I’ve been on the side of the road a while in that thing. And I said to them, ‘Look, guys, why am I always stuck on the side of the f*****g road? Make it work, one way or another.’ ”

We imagine Clooney is referring to his early edition Roadster which he auctioned off in 2012.

Tesla discontinued sales of the Roadster in 2011. In its S-1 filing at the time, the company said it doesn’t plan on “selling our next generation Tesla Roadster until at least one year after the launch of the Model S.”

Read the entire piece at Esquire »

