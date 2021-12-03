George Clooney says he was offered $35 million for a single day’s work and turned it down

George Clooney. Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

George Clooney said he once turned down $US35 ($AU50) million for one day’s work.

The actor told The Guardian that he’d gotten an offer to feature in an airline commercial.

It was associated with “a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times,” he said.

George Clooney said he was once offered $US35 ($AU50) million for one day’s work but turned it down after deciding it wasn’t worth it.

The Oscar-winning actor and producer revealed his almost payday during an interview with The Guardian published on Friday.

The interviewer asked him whether he’d ever thought, “I have enough money now.”

“Well, yeah. I was offered $US35 ($AU50) million for one day’s work for an airline commercial,” he said, adding that he consulted with Amal, his wife, “and we decided it’s not worth it.”

The airline was associated with “a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times,” he said, “and so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.'”

Amal and George Clooney. Getty

Alongside his decades-long career in Hollywood, Clooney, 60, has an extensive business portfolio. The Guardian mentioned reports that he’d earned over $US40 ($AU57) million for his advertisement work with the Swiss coffee maker Nespresso.

His tequila company, Casamigos, was sold four years ago for $US1 ($AU1) billion, Insider previously reported.

Later during the wide-ranging interview, Clooney, who’s on a promotion tour for his latest film, “The Tender Bar,” was asked why he no longer acted as frequently as he used to.

“In general, there just aren’t that many great parts — and, look, I don’t have to act,” he said. “My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said: ‘I can still bounce around pretty good, and we both love what we do. But we gotta make sure we don’t book ourselves silly.’ So, part of it is just us making sure we live our lives.”

“The Tender Bar,” based on a book of the same name by J.R. Moehringer, stars Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe, and Tye Sheridan. It’s set to be released in theaters later this month.