George Clooney goes on a quest to save the world in this new 'Tomorrowland' trailer

Walt Disney Pictures gives us the lengthiest look at “Tomorrowland” we’ve seen so far, and the sci-fi adventure looks very promising. Named after the popular Disney theme-park attraction, “Tomorrowland” stars George Clooney as a scientist who takes a teenager (Britt Robertson) on a journey into a futuristic world that could hold the key to saving the planet.

The movie is directed by Brad Bird, who helmed such animated hits as “The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille” and the beloved cult-classic “The Iron Giant.” However, this isn’t Bird’s first foray into live-action. He previously helmed “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol,” which earned nearly $US700 million at the international box office.

“Tomorrowland” opens on May 22.

