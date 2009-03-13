George Clooney, Tom Hanks Trying To End SAG Contract Stalemate

Remember those SAG contract negotiations? Yeah, well, they’re still going on. Apparently the source of contention now is the length of the contract. The studios want the three-year deal they originally proposed while SAG wants to shorten it to two years so their pact would end the same time AFTRA, DGA and WGA’s deals do. Well, SAG, if you want your deal to expire in 2011, then you should’ve signed it last year.

Anyway, now the A-listers are getting involved, urging the guild and the studios to make a deal already. Tom Hanks and George Clooney are the latest stars to make informal approaches on SAG’s behalf.

Hanks’ outcry over the writers’ strike last year was a major step in getting that disagreement resolved. But, that deal was famously negotiated by Bob Iger, Les Moonves and Peter Chernin, who don’t seem to have any interest in intervening on SAG’s behalf.

